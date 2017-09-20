This special edition OnePlus 5 gets arty

At an exclusive launch event in Paris last night, OnePlus unveiled its collaboration with world-renowned fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac.

It's called the Callection, and features a limited edition OnePlus 5, as well as new accessories.

Known​ ​among​ ​his​ ​peers​ ​as​ ​the​ ​'King​ ​of​ ​Unconventional', Castelbajac has been at the forefront of art and fashion since the 1980s,​ when​ ​he​ ​first​ ​asked​ ​artists​ ​to​ ​paint​ ​his​ ​dresses., developing a flamboyant, colourful style.

The​ ​exclusive​ ​OnePlus​ ​5 features​ the same ​8GB​ ​RAM,​ ​128GB​ ​storage​ ​and​ ​a dual​ ​camera, but sets itself apart with primary colour buttons and an etched rear case.

“This​ ​is​ ​not​ ​a​ ​mobile​ ​phone, ​​it​ ​is​ ​a​ ​creative​ ​machine”, said Castelbajac at the launch​​.

“We're always looking to try new things with partners who embody the Never Settle spirit," said OnePlus co-founder and Head of Global, Carl Pei.

"It's been great collaborating with an icon like Jean-Charles Castelbajac, who is continuously bringing game-changing ideas to the fashion industry."

The limited edition OnePlus 5 is available to buy from 2ND October on OnePlus' website. It's priced at £499.

That's not all JCC x OnePlus has to offer, check out the range of accessories below:

The Callection range includes a holster, t-shirt and tote bag, all in Castelbajac's signature style.

The t-shirt and tote bag will be available on 2nd October for £27.95 and £21.95 respectively.

These are currently available on OnePlus' website, alongside some JCC wallpapers.

The baseball cap, case bag, and holster will be available at a later date via limited sales drops.

