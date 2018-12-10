Sony Xperia XZ4 with triple-camera looks so stunning you'll forgive it for ditching the headphone port

Sony is hard at work on its next-generation flagship smartphone, dubbed Xperia XZ4. Ahead of the announcement, YouTube designer ConceptCreator has unleashed a new video that reveals the forthcoming Xperia XZ3 successor from every imaginable angle.

With a triple-camera system on the back of the phone, and an edge-to-edge screen that forgoes the increasingly omnipresent notch design trend, popularised by the iPhone X last year.

The latest ConceptCreator video is based on the recent leak from reliable tipster OnLeaks . As always, the report from the Twitter leakster is based on CAD models used in the manufacturing process, which are almost always an accurate reflection of the final design of the product.

Watch the full video below:

Since Sony is avoiding the notch – as well as the small circular cut-out, like the Huawei Nova 4 – the front-facing camera, speaker grill, proximity and ambient light sensors will all be squeezed into the top bezel above the display of the Xperia XZ4.

Given that Sony is purportedly looking to include a 6.5-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio on its next-generation flagship phone, this could end-up being a very tall handset. For comparison, the Xperia XZ3 had a 6.0-inch OLED.

However, it is when the Xperia XZ4 flips over that things get really interesting.

Sony looks set to include a triple-camera system – a first for its main Xperia XZ line. Considering the Xperia XZ3 only had a single camera on the back, it would be a big step-up to see Sony jump to a triple-lens system on its next flagship. However, this might be a very necessary upgrade given that the Huawei P30 and Samsung Galaxy S10 – due to launch in early next year – are both widely-tipped to launch with a similarly-endowed camera set-up.

Sony has dabbled in multiple-camera set-ups, notably with the dual-camera on the Xperia XZ2 Premium. Unfortunately, there's not more information on the specs of the camera for Xperia XZ4, however, we'd expect to see bokeh-style blur on portrait shots, optical zoom and improved low-light performance at the very least with that number of cameras on the back.

There are a number of absentees from the Xperia XZ4, most notably the 3.5mm headphone port – with Sony favouring Bluetooth audio and USB-C headphones instead. Another missing feature is the rear-mounted scanner seen on previous Sony flagships. According to the CAD model, Sony will return the fingerprint sensor into the power button on the side of the device, like it has done in the past with phones such as the Sony Xperia Z5.

Sony will likely unveil its Xperia XZ4 during the Mobile World Congress tradeshow, which is scheduled to take place in Barcelona in February next year.

Lead Image Credit: ConceptCreator / YouTube