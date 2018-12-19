Sony Xperia XZ4 has a secret design change to take on the Huawei P30 Pro

Sony is looking to change things up with its next flagship smartphone, Xperia XZ4.

According to the latest leaks from the supply chain, the next-generation Xperia handset display will sport a very skinny 21:9 aspect ratio. The handset is purportedly scheduled to launch early next year – where it will go head-to-head with the likes of the Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10.

Until now, Sony has largely kept with the standard widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio, which eliminates the need for obtrusive black bars above and below video when viewing on landscape. That said, Sony has opted for a 2:1 QHD+ display in a select models in its 2018 Xperia range.

An image of an alleged screen protector for the forthcoming Sony Xperia XZ4 has surfaced online and reveals the new aspect ratio purportedly coming to the handset.

This thinner and taller style of display could resolve some of the quibbles that smartphone owners have with larger phablet-style screens, including the difficulty reaching across the width to type on the keyboard one-handed.

When held in an landscape orientation, the smartphone would be able to natively display 21:9 films. In portrait mode, it would allow more text to be shown without the need to scroll down the webpage.

If the Sony Xperia XZ4 looks like this, do you like it? 😊The advantage of 21:9 is that it can display more content and perfectly display 21:9 movies. pic.twitter.com/vruLP1FnAKDecember 16, 2018

Reliable leaker Ice Universe has shared a mock-up of the final smartphone based on the leaked screen protector which reveals just how tall the Xperia XZ3 successor might be, and how much content from a single webpage could be displayed on the screen.

Alongside the svelte new aspect ratio, Sony looks set to slim the bezels around the display in order to squeeze more screen real estate into the same physical footprint.

As always, it's worth taking this leaked image with a healthy pinch of salt. However, a dramatically different aspect ratio could help the Xperia XZ4 stand-out from its rivals. However, it seems unlikely that consumers would flock to a device because of its tall design. But maybe that's just us being pessimistic.

Lead Image Credit: Ice Universe / Twitter