X marks the spot for Sony with Xcellent Xperia X, Xperia XA and Sony X Performance

Sony announced a trio of new smartphones this morning at MWC 2016 - and they don't include the expected Xperia Z6. Instead, there's the X, the XA (very mid-range, think Compact) and X Performance.
The X Performance is perhaps most interesting, reminiscent of the Z5 Premium even though the whole of the X Series sits underneath the Z Series. But we don't know a great deal about it and it will definitelybe released after the other two handsets. Three, EE and Vodafone have been in touch to say they will be stocking the X and XA, which have a release date of the Summer.
Xperia X and Xperia XA each have a range of matching Style Covers and will roll out in four elegant finishes; White, Graphite Black, LimeGold and Rose Gold.
Xperia X
The Xperia X features a 5-inch 1080p display, a 23MP rear camera, 13MP front-facing selfie shooter and either 32GB or 64GB of storage. There's also 3GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 processor doing all the work. There's also a microSD card slot.
Xperia XA
The Xperia XA features a 5-inch edge-to-edge 720p display, a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front facing shooter. It has also a MediaTek MT6755 octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM. There's also a microSD card slot.
New battery tech
We don't have masses of product specs at the moment (where are they Sony?) but we do know that the X is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 650. It also has Qnovo's Adaptive Charging tech which should make the battery last twice as long as a - now aged Xperia Z2, apparently. We hope so Sony, we really hope so.
From Qnovo:
If Sony can get battery life right with the X, it could provide a compelling reason to choose an Xperia over rivals.
New Xperia camera
There's also a 'next-generation' Xperia camera, with a technology called Predictive Hybrid Autofocus. Basically it predicts the motion of objects so it can reduce blurring.
