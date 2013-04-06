Sony unveils Lightning speaker dock in Japan

Sony have unveiled a speaker dock for Lightning connector devices, the iPhone 5 and new iPod, on their Japanese site.

The PlayStation maker, Sony, have not said much when it comes to the release of Lightning-friendly docks for Apple's iPhone 5 and new iPod.

According to Sony Japan, the SRS-GC11IP has been announced from the company sporting a 0.8W speaker that offers an alarm clock and AM/FM radio, Engadget reports.

The speaker doesn't support features such as Bluetooth 4.0 or WiFi but does have the ability to support the Lightning connector enabling tunes to be played from an iDevice and other smartphones.

The dock also comes with a remote, meaning walking up to the device to change your tune each time is not necessary.

The speaker, outed in Japan, is listed as "coming soon" on the company's Japanese website.

Engadget states, "Whether we'll ever see the as-yet-unpriced tubular peripheral hit other markets, well, that still remains to be seen."

Sony unveiled new audio products along with two new smartphone handsets and the world's first 4K OLED TV at CES 2013 earlier this year.

JBL released their Lightning-friendly speaker docks, the OnBeat Micro and Venue LT last year.

Source: Engadget

Image: Sony Japan