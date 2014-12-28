Sony’s 12.9-inch Xperia Tablet Ultra may arrive early 2015

Sony's rumoured Xperia Tablet Ultra is set to be released in the first half of 2015, according to the latest reports.

We first heard of the Sony Xperia Tablet Ultra in mid-December, promising an ultra-phone with ultra-specs to match. Now we've heard from Digitimes that not only does it exist, but it's coming thick and fast.

According to “sources from the related supply chain,” the Xperia Tablet Ultra is going to be released in the first half of 2015. The large-size tablet is supposedly about to enter mass production, and may exceed $1,000 (about £650) in price when it arrives.

The report doesn't specifically identify the device as the Xperia Tablet Ultra, but the specs it lists perfectly match several other previous rumours. This includes a 12.9-inch 3840 x 2400, 8-megapixel rear-mounted camera, 64-bit Qualcomm chip, and 8.6mm thickness.

The sources also believe that the Xperia Tablet Ultra is expected to be manufactured by Pegatron Technology, which is the same company that makes Apple's iPad and Microsoft's Surface tablets.

It's highlight likely that Sony is rushing to get its hefty tablet done and dusted to beat other large slates from Microsoft, Samsung and Apple to market, including the long-rumoured iPad Pro which is expected to launch between April-June 2015.

If Sony is indeed looking to launch the Xperia Tablet Ultra in the first half of the year, then it would make sense for the Japanese firm to unveil it at CES 2015 in January. T3 will be on hand in Las Vegas to report all the latest as it happens.