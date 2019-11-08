Sony PS4 with Red Dead Redemption 2 gets price slashed at Smyths

This PS4 500GB comes bundled with Red Dead Redemption 2 at Smyths Toys for a price so low you won't have to wait for the Black Friday sales. Both the console and game usually sport a price tag of £249.99 (or more at competing retailers), but Smyths has dropped the price, slashing it by over £20, to bring it down to just £229.99.

It's a great price for the bundle, particularly with Rockstar's fantastic Red Dead Redemption sequel that made our list of the best PS4 games you should be playing. It's one of the best titles we've seen this generation, and at this price, it's a steal.

You can find out more on the deal below.

PS4 500GB | Red Dead Redemption 2|RRP: £249.99 | Deal price: £229.99|Save: £20

This bundle deal will make a fantastic Christmas gift for someone looking to switch to a new console, or as a pre-Black Friday treat for yourself. The bundle inlcludes the 500GB version of the PlayStation 4 slim console, as well as Red Dead Redemption 2, which is one of the absolute best games of this generation, gathering a selection of 10/10 scores from video game critics.View Deal

We weren't kidding when we said how good this deal is - it's selling out at Smyths stores across the country, so act quickly if you want to stand a chance of snapping up a new console and amazing game at a price that would rival the upcoming Black Friday offers. It's currently available at 29 Smyths locations across the country for click-and-collect, so don't dilly dally!