Sony PS4 Mortal Kombat 11 Christmas gift deal is GET OVER HERE cheap 🦂

If you've been looking for bloody fighter Mortal Kombat 11 to drop to an affordable level to pick up as a Christmas gift for either yourself or for a gaming friend, then this excellent gaming deal on the Sony PS4 version of the game is an absolute must see.

That's because is you go over to Base.com right now you can skewer the PlayStation 4 version of the game for a super low price of just £16.95. Completely free delivery is also included, meaning that price is all you pay for the game to be placed in your lap.

Checkout the full details of the deals below:

Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4 | Now £16.95 at Base.com

The PlayStation 4 version of Mortal Kombat 11 delivers insane, blood drenching combat over a wide-variety of game modes, ranging from a ludicrously silly single-player story mode to a plethora of multiplayer match-ups. Play this on PS4 Pro and you get a dynamic 4K resolution at 60fps, too, for even greater fidelity spine cracking.View Deal

When summing up Mortal Kombat 11 on review we said that it is "exactly what you're expecting it to be. A big, bold and bloody 2.5D fighting game full of gruesome Fatalities and Brutalities and enough gore to make Eli Roth green at the gills."

You can get a taste for the hyper violence delivered in Mortal Kombat 11's official launch trailer:

For even more amazing games to play, be sure to check out T3's game-stuffed best Xbox One games, best Nintendo Switch games, best PS4 games and best PC games buying guides.

In addition, if you're currently looking to upgrade your gaming setup, then be sure to cast an eye over T3's best gaming headsets, best gaming chairs, best gaming mouse, best gaming keyboards, best gaming laptops, best gaming PCs, and best graphics cards guides, too.