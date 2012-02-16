Sony Ericsson becomes Sony Mobile Communications

Sony Ericsson as we know it is to become Sony Mobile Communications with smartphones such as the Xperia S and Xperia ion leading the charge

Sony has today confirmed that it has completed its buyout of Sony Ericsson renaming the company as Sony Mobile Communications with handsets such as the Xperia S and Xperia ion.

In a statement made on Sony's website the company outlined its future plans for Sony Ericsson and their targets for the business in 2012 and later.

"Sony will rename Sony Ericsson “Sony Mobile Communications”, and further integrate the mobile phone business as a vital element of its electronics business, with the aim of accelerating convergence between Sony's lineup of network enabled consumer electronics products, including smart phones, tablets, TVs and PCs."



The partnership, which was founded in 2001, produced a variety of handsets for all mobile markets including the recently released Sony Ericsson Xperia Play, a handset also known as the PSP phone and one which failed to live up to its much anticipated hype.

With Mobile World Congress 2012 just around the corner and the anticipation of more Sony smartphones to arrive all eyes will be on the newly named company to produce the goods.

