Smeg’s first ever cookware collection is set to add some spice to Aussie kitchens

Just in time for Black Friday 2021 and the Christmas shopping season, Smeg’s first ever cookware collection reaches Australian shores. Smeg is known for a whole variety of kitchen goodies, including small and large appliances, but it’s never done cookware for the Australian market yet.

Smeg always manages to bring a touch of class through with its offerings – we’re huge fans of the A Modo Mio Lavazza as our five-star review indicates – and we’re hoping the new Smeg cookware collection wows us just the same. We’ve not been able to get our excited mitts onto any yet, but once we do we’ll be sure to give you the rundown of the hands-on experience.

The cookware set has been designed by Milanese studio Deepdesign (who, incidentally, also design all of Smeg’s small appliances) and consists of eight pieces including a saucepan, a frying pan, a braising pan, a large wok and their associated lids, available in the iconic Smeg cream, red and black colours. You’ll be able to match these pieces to any Smeg appliances you already have for effortless style in the kitchen.

(Image credit: smeg)

Beyond the looks, functionality is key in a practical piece of cookware, which Smeg promises it has covered in spades. The entire cookware range can be used in the oven upto 250ºC, is compatible with gas, induction, ceramic and electric cooktops, and features non-stick coating, reducing the need for fat and oil.

The final feature we’re keen on is that the entire range comes dishwasher safe which, despite popular opinion, is often not the case with non-stick cookware as you tend to lose the non-stick coating. Smeg has a strong track record of delivering on these promises, which we’re hoping it maintains.

For all Smeg products, pricing is indicative of the quality. Items in this collection range between AU$179 and AU$329.

Frying pans come in at AU$179 - 24cm / AU$199 - 26cm / AU$229 - 30cm

Casserole dishes are AU$279 - 24cm / AU$329 - 26cm

Deep pan skillets are AU$259 - 28cm

The Smeg Wok is AU$249 - 30cm

All pieces come with a five-year warranty.