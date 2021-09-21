Smarty's superb SIM only deals are PERFECT for iPhone 13

iPhone 13 pre orders are now live, with the phone hitting store shelves and people's hands this Friday.

And if you've locked-in your iPhone 13 and fancy upgrading your SIM plan as well then Smarty has a range of quality SIM only deals on offer right now.

We like Smarty here at T3 as, while it does not offer 5G data (only 4G and 3G), it delivers its SIM plans with no contract commitment. Each SIM plan is just on a 30-day rolling system, meaning you can walk away easily at any time.

The data allowances Smarty delivers, too, are very generous for the money spent and it has an excellent unlimited everything SIM plan that costs just £20 per month.

Don't know who Smarty is? Smarty is a network that runs off the Three mobile network, which is one of the UK's best for coverage and features. Unlike Three's best SIM only deals, though, Smarty's don't come with 1 or 2-year contract commitments.

Here's today's best Smarty SIM only deals that we think are a good match for iPhone 13.

Unlimited data (4G+3G), calls and texts | £20 per month | 30-day plan (no contract)

Unlimited everything is what you get with Smarty's top-rated SIM plan, with endless data, calls and texts delivered. Wave goodbye to data allowance anxiety for good, while retaining drop anytime flexibility. Great deal.View Deal

30GB data (4G+3G), unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month | 30-day plan (no contract)

If you're a user who needs a lot of data but stop short of downloading 4K movies over their mobile connection many times per month, then this 30GB plan is likely a perfect fit. At just £10 per month it is fantastic value.View Deal

12GB data (4G+3G), unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month | 30-day plan (no contract)}

This SIM plan from Smarty delivers over the average monthly data use for a UK phone user, as well as unlimited calls and texts, for just £8 per month. If you're a user who tends to use their phone to stream the shows on the commute, download music to listen to while on the go and engage daily on social media, this is a good fit.View Deal

4GB data (4G+3G), unlimited calls and texts | £6 per month | 30-day plan (no contract)

If you want to keep your SIM plan spend rock bottom low, then this bargain from Smarty is worth scoping out. It costs just £6 per month, and for that you get 4GB of data and unlimited calls and texts. If you tend to only use your phone for intensive data tasks while on Wi-Fi, then this could be a great way to keep your monthly spend well down.View Deal

Obviously, the only real downside to taking up a Smarty SIM plan is that you don't get 5G data speeds. Now, for many people (the majority in matter of fact) that won't be an issue as they likely still haven't got 5G coverage where they live. But if you live, say, in the middle of a major city and do have 5G coverage in your area, then you will absolutely be able to gain the benefit of that with an iPhone 13, as all handsets in the range have 5G modems.

If you like the idea of a SIM plan upgrade but really do feel you need 5G data speeds, then be sure to use T3's SIM only deal comparison tool below, which automatically draws in the cheapest prices at all UK networks.