Samsung Galaxy S10 gets a new challenger in the slide-up Xiaomi Mii Mix 3

The Xiaomi Mii Mix 3 has arrived on sale in the UK to give a slide-up screen which has a true bezel-free screen, not even with a selfie camera blocking your view. Watch out Samsung Galaxy S10.

Xiaomi launched in the UK back in November and now has its top-end premium Mii Mix 3 handset up for sale. This is the big one as it offers that stunning truly bezel-free screen that we've wanted on UK soil since it was shown off in China.

While the Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to bring a near all-screen when it launches on February 20, it should still have a selfie camera blocking a section. The Mii Mix 3 uses a slide up screen to hide the selfe snapper behind the display. The result is maximum screen size with nothing blocking the image.

The display itself is a 6.39-inch FHD+ 2340 x 1080 AMOLED while the selfie snapper is a dual 24MP + 2MP shooter. The rear also has dual camera with 12MP lenses, with the stunning Sony IMX576 in the lead, capable of 960 fps super slow motion video.

The Xiaomi Mii Mix 3 will initially be priced at just £499, which is really impressive for the specs. You also get 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage and wireless charging.

The Xiaomi Mii Mix 3 is available to buy now from Xiaomi with the first 100 phones sold priced lower at £449.