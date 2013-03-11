Slash records theme song for Angry Birds Space

Guitar god and Angry Birds fan was approached by developer Rovio

Former Guns and Roses guitarist Slash has teamed up with Angry Birds maker Rovio to record the theme tune for the latest game in the series.



Speaking to Rolling Stone, Slash said that he was approached by Rovio after they found out he was a fan of the series, Angry Birds Space.



"When Rovio approached me about actually playing my own take on the Angry Birds theme, it went back and forth a few times between the actual Angry Birds theme note-for-note...and then they asked for something a little bit different," he told the magazine.