Sky deal slashes £144 off Sky Cinema so you can get the best new movies this Christmas

With sunset now seemingly closer to lunchtime than the end of the work day, mustering up the enthusiasm to socialise somewhere that isn't the sofa in your living is becoming increasingly tough.

It's fortuitous then that Sky TV has discounted its hugely-popular Sky Cinema channels for new and existing Sky Q subscribers, to make sure you have plenty to watch during the long winter evenings and Christmas break.

Sky has slashed 40% off its Sky Cinema package, which includes access to more than 1,000 on-demand movies in HD, a new premiere every day, and the themed live broadcast movie channels, like Sky Cinema Christmas HD.

• Get 40% off Sky Cinema channels on Sky Q

Sky also includes access to the Sky Cinema app, where subscribers can watch movies directly on their mobile device, at no extra cost.

New and existing Sky Q subscribers are able to add Sky Cinema to their set-up for £10 a month for the next 18 months. After that, Sky Cinema will return to its usual price of £18 per month.

Those who don't already subscribe to Sky Cinema will be required to sign-up for Sky Q with the Sky Entertainment package at £20 a month at the minimum, bringing the total monthly cost to £30 for your brand-new Sky Q package.

There's also a £20 setup fee to pay to get your all-new Sky Q kit up-and-running. If you want to upgrade to the flagship 2TB Sky Q set-top box, which lets you record six shows simultaneously while watching a seventh live, and supports Ultra HD broadcasts and on-demand, that one-off set-up fee rises to £199. However, this can be knocked down to £75 if you decide to sign-up to the Sky Q Experience for an extra £12 a month to unlock Ultra HD streams and on-demand content.