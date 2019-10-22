Simba mattress sale: save 33% on bundles now – worth up to £448

Leading UK mattress company Simba has cut up to 33% off its Simba Sleep bundles to celebrate the clocks going back at the end of the month. Buy the award-winning hybrid mattress with various different combinations of the company’s popular bedding, and you could save almost £450.

We think that when it comes to hybrid mattresses, the Simba Hybrid is the best mattress you can buy – which is why we like this Simba mattress deal so much.

There are three bundle offers you can choose from, all of which add loads of value to your order. However, if you only want to buy the mattress, there's an option for you too.

Scroll down to the Hybrid Essentials option at the bottom of Simba's bundles page (which isn't always switched on). Choose the Essentials bundle, and Simba will add a free deluxe mattress protector – worth up to £75 – to your order, before cutting 26 per cent from the total price. That's an ace discount, and you get a free gift too. We love it.

Bear in mind that these offers won't last forever though. You've got until 31 October to take advantage.

Simba Sleep bundles: save up to 33% on the Simba Hybrid mattress and bedding

Save up to £446: This great-value mattress deal means you can save up to 33% when you buy any of the different Simba mattress bundles from the Simba website this bank holiday. Simply add a mattress protector, duvet or pillows to your mattress order and you can get almost £450 knocked off your bill. Offer ends: 31 October 2019View Deal

More Simba mattress offers

Combining up to 2,500 conical pocket springs with a responsive memory foam layer - plus a ‘Simbatex’ cooling layer to reduce overheating and a hypoallergenic outer cover – the Simba Hybrid claims to be the most advanced mattress in the world. We certainly found this brilliant bed in a box to be extremely comfortable and supportive, particularly for our restless side-sleeping reviewer. We also noticed a reduction in motion transfer as well, so if you have a partner who's prone to tossing and turning you won’t be disturbed.

There are a number of different Simba bundle options you can choose from, and the more you add to your order, the more you save. Extra bedding options include Simba’s deluxe mattress protector, two height-adjustable Simba Hybrid pillows, and the super soft Hybrid Duvet (which currently tops our best duvet guide). The latter products both come with space-inspired Stratos temperature-regulating technology, to help keep you cool this summer.

This Simba Sleep sale only runs until 31 October though, so if you’re in the market for a new mattress and are tempted by Simba’s excellent temperature-regulated bedding, you’ll need to take advantage of this offer soon.