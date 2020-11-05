SIM only deals: Get unlimited data for just £16/month with iD Mobile right now!

With Black Friday deals just a few weeks away, we're on the hunt for some of the best pre-deals and we've found a good one: iD Mobile is offering unlimited data for just £16/month right now, making it the UK's cheapest unlimited data plan!

Having a SIM Only contract is one of the most liberating things for any smartphone owner: you're no longer tied to a specific device or paying loads more because your smartphone was released recently; you can swap, chop, and change as much as you like, whenever you like.

While iD Mobile might not quite be a household name yet, they use Three's network so you're guaranteed fantastic coverage all over the UK. We thoroughly recommend iD Mobile and have never had any problems using their services. And you're getting unlimited data for peanuts!

If the flexibility alone doesn't persuade you, iD Mobile also offers unlimited roaming (perhaps not so useful in the time of lockdowns), a limit on how much you spend, and data rollovers. Plus, there's unlimited calls and texts as standard. Ideal!

iD Mobile SIM | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £16/month from iD Mobile

It does what it says on the tin: unlimited data for 12 months for the cheapest price we've seen in the UK for a while, undercutting the competition by at least £2/month. Don't miss out...View Deal

So, if you're looking to get the flexibility of a SIM Only deal and care about having the maximum amount of data possible, iD Mobile has answered your cries: truly unlimited data, plus calls and texts, for just £16/month right now.