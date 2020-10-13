Should you buy the Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS multisport and running watch on Amazon Prime Day?

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT might not be the latest and greatest running watch from Garmin but it is still a capable fitness wearable nevertheless. Sure, both the UI and the sensors have been updated in newer models – the Forerunner 735XT is four years old, after all – but that doesn't mean this running watch is not capable enough. Nor is the Garmin Forerunner 735XT the best running watch, neither it is the best triathlon watch, but should you find a good discount on it, it is still worth buying.

• Buy Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS running watch on Amazon for £204.68, was £299.99, you save £95.31 at Amazon UK

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 735XT for $169.99, was $299.99, you save $130 at Amazon

There are other cheap Garmin watch deals for Amazon Prime Day, such as this Garmin Instinct deal for £169.99 or this Garmin Forerunner 45 deal for £109.99, so maybe buying the Forerunner 735XT for Amazon Prime Day is not the best choice.

Why should you buy the Garmin Forerunner 735XT running watch

For the price, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT offers some pretty solid, albeit slightly dated features by now. This doesn't mean the Forerunner 735XT is not usable, on the contrary, and it's also true that if you are after a cheap triathlon watch, the Forerunner 735XT might just be your best option.

As expected from a serious sport watch, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT tracks heart rate on the wrist as well as a range of other running metrics. Adding one of the best heart rate monitors to the mix, you can increase the precision of the data gathered even further. If you get a compatible running heart rate sensor, such as the new HRM-Pro, you'll unlock additional running metrics such as cadence, left-right balance and ground contact time.

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT also offers precision metrics and features like VO2 max and lactate threshold estimation, as well as race time predictions and recovery advisor. In case you are interested in such thing, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT also supports smart notifications so you can keep track of your phone activities too using this running watch.

