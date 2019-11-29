Should I buy Samsung Ecobubble WW80J5555FX/EU washing machine?

You’ll clean up on the clothing front and save a few quid as well with some fine money off discount deals on the Samsung Ecobubble WW80J5555FX/EU in circulation. Not only is this one of the Best washing machines, it’s also great value.

Why? Well, the Samsung Ecobubble WW80J5555FX/EU comes armed to the teeth with features aimed at improving your lot come laundry day. There’s a sizeable 8kg drum capacity with a spin speed of 1400rpm. But it’s the onboard ecobubble technology and bubblesoak feature that impresses the most with its natty way of carry out a methodical clean, but using less water and time. Added to that, it’s very efficient thanks to an A+++ energy rating. So you’ll be saving more money once you’ve been using it for a while too.

• Samsung Ecobubble WW80J5555FX/EU £349 | Was £389 | Save £40 at Currys

This washing machine is perfect for the time poor as it’s got a whole stack of different programs to choose from along with a Quick Wash option. We love that for its ability to clean 2kg of dirty laundry in just 15 minutes. The ecobubble and bubblesoak features also mean that the Samsung is particularly adept at getting stains out, without using an ocean of water and detergent to do so. Fast, efficient – an A+++ rating no less - and a bit of a looker too, the Samsung Ecobubble WW80J5555FX/EU is perfect for pretty much any household thanks to that very decent 8kg drum.View Deal

3 reasons to buy the Samsung Ecobubble WW80J5555FX/EU washing machine

• 8kg drum and 1400rpm spin speed

• Fantastic washing capability

• A+++ efficiency rating

