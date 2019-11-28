Should I buy? KRUPS Dolce Gusto Oblo KP110840 Hot Drinks Machine – Black

Fancy a coffee machine with a difference? The KRUPS Dolce Gusto Oblo KP110840 Hot Drinks Machine in black looks a real treat with its unique design. Alongside the cool styling the Oblo, as we’ll call it for short, is a pod machine and that means it’ll serve up non-stop coffee in an instant. In fact, it’ll turn out a wild variety of over 40 different coffees, hot chocolate, Chai tea and more. Plus, it can serve up cold variations on the theme.
Creating your chosen beverage is simplicity itself. Pop in a pod, turn the lever and you’re ready for business. The Oblo can deliver everything from your favourite full-on frothy Latte Macchiato through to Americanos, while squeezing in Cappuccinos along the way too. Pods mean you can still get quality crema but without the hassle, while the high-pressure system delivers your preferred hot liquid at up to 15 bar.
Great all-rounder
An adjustable drip tray and the capacity for auto switch off after 5 minutes means that the Oblo is a no fuss, no mess option if you’re always pressed for time. A convenient supply of coffee is yours for the taking, as indeed is pretty much any other drink that takes your fancy, hot or cold.
Should you buy it? For sure!
3 reasons to buy the KRUPS Dolce Gusto Oblo KP110840 Hot Drinks Machine
• Huge range of pods
• Fast and efficient
• Awesome looks
• The best pod coffee machines
• Best bean to cup coffee machine