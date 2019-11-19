Shark takes a bite out of Black Friday with vacuum cleaner discount deal bonanza

If you’re on the lookout for a new vacuum cleaner then many of the models in the Shark range are discounted as of Wednesday, in the run up to the annual blitz of Black Friday deals. We’ve found no less than 14 discounted deals on the Shark website, with a host of their best cordless vacuum and corded vacuum cleaners getting as much as £100 off the asking price.

We’ve already been singing the praises of the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum AZ950UK but Shark has a wide variety models to suit any kind of cleaning requirement. The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away NZ801UK for example, is another new-to-the-range model, and that has £100 off the normal £329 asking price. The Shark sale, technically speaking, starts at 5pm today… But you can browse the deals and sign up for 'early access' now, so why wait?

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner Plus with Powered Lift-Away AZ910UK £230 | Was £330 | Save £100 at Shark

This new Shark vacuum features its awesome anti hair wrap tech. Shark boffins have created a way of keeping the cleaning roller from getting tangled up with hair and, based on our experience with this model, it works a treat. The brilliant modular design lets you use the machine in a whole host of ways , so alongside cleaning hard floors, carpets and rugs, you can pull it apart and get onto the stairs or into darkened corners of your house. £100 is a very handy saving, too.View Deal

Don’t hang around waiting for these deals to get better though as they, and others in the range, are available from today, presumably until Cyber Monday. Shark models are renowned for their excellent suction power, but they’ve also developed a range of dustmunchers that can be used in a variety of different scenarios. Maybe you’ve got a minimalist pad, for example, with little in the way of furniture? In that case something like the Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner NV601UK will fit the bill. That’s currently got £80 shaved off the £249.99 price. You can also upgrade to the Pet Model for a mere extra £15.! There’s more though, with 50 quid off the Shark Klik n’ Flip Automatic Steam Mop S6003UK and 30 quid off the Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner [Single Battery] WV200UK.

More Black Friday deals to vacuum up