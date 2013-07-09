Sennheiser launches colour range of headphones

Sennheiser has taken the wraps off its new, colourful range of on-ear headphones.

The Momentum family was unveiled today and are priced at £169.99. They come in a range of colours – a first for the German audio firm.

According to Sennheiser, the Momentum family feature a stylish, compact design and are made of the 'finest' materials.

They come with a high performance transducer, which the company claims provides a “rich and detailed sound performance with a slight bass emphasis”.

The range comes in blue, pink, green and cream colour options. According to Sennheiser, these are this year's colours as chosen by colour trend follows.

They also feature an Alcantara finish on the headband and ear pads. The material is usually found in luxury yachts and high end sports cars.

In addition, the headphones feature lightweight brushed stainless steel sliders and come with a single sided detachable cable. The cable features an inline remote and microphone for Apple devices.

The company is also launching a special edition version of the headphones. The company is only producing 500 of the limited edition headphones.

They come in a black finish with orange stiching, along with brushed steel sliders. It also comes with V&A's exhibition book “David Bowie is”.

They will hit shelves later this month and cost £169.99.