Save up to £360 on Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 with these EE Black Friday phone deals

Some of the best Black Friday deals we've seen on mobiles have come from EE this year, and its latest crop of deals are no different. If you're looking for a Christmas cracker of an Android phone, these excellent deals on two of the biggest names are well worth a look.

To start with, you could save an enormous £340 on the 5-star bagging, state-of-the-art periscope camera-toting, Huawei P30 Pro, along with a deal including a huge 60GB data and unlimited minutes and texts. All that is just £44 per month from EE, with only £30 upfront. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Huawei P30 Pro 128GB | 60GB data, unlimited minutes and texts | up-front cost £30, monthly cost now only £44.00 from EE

Save a huge £340 on the cost of this excellent phone deal from EE. You get the powerhouse Huawei P30 Pro, a five-star phone packing one of the best cameras in smartphones today, along with a great data-stuffed plan (60GB data allowance with unlimited minutes and texts). The phone comes in three distinct colours: Aurora Blue, Breathing Crystal and, er, Black. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

In our Huawei P30 Pro review we said it is "an impressive piece of kit", singling out particular praise for its "never-before-seen lossless zoom feature", "gorgeous 6.47-inch display", "rapid Kirin 980 processor", and "long-lasting and quick-charging battery". We then proceeded a maximum 5-star score on the phone, inducted it into our best phones guide, and concluded that it is "guaranteed to absolutely blow you away".

Meanwhile, another flagship device is in our crosshairs. The Samsung Galaxy S10 is the Huawei P30's principle rival for the crown of "best Android device" and is another five-star phone with cutting-edge specs. EE is offering a comparable deal on the Samsung, with 60GB data and unlimited minutes and texts from just £30 upfront and £49 per month, saving an even bigger £360 on the cost of the plan. Check out the full deal below:

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB | 60GB data, unlimited minutes and texts | up-front cost £30, monthly cost now only £49.00 from EE

This Samsung Galaxy S10 deal comes with a huge £360 discount. You get the phone with all the bells and whistles – a fantastic scree, super-fast performance, reverse wireless charging – along with a comparable plan to the P30 (60GB data allowance with unlimited minutes and texts). The phone comes in a choice of four colours and a benefit of your choice, including BT Sport and Amazon Prime subscriptions.

Both deals save you hundreds of pounds, but neither deal will be around for ever. These sorts of discounts on top-of-the-line current-gen Android flagships are almost unheard of, so you'd better head over to EE pronto and take advantage of their excellent Black Friday deals. Hurry!

