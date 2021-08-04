Save up to AU$500 today only on selected phones and tablets for Telstra Day

If you're in the market for a new phone or simply want to treat yourself, Telstra has got you covered.
For today (Thursday, August 5) only, the major telco has slashed the price of some of the most in-demand Apple and Samsung products.
During Telstra Day, you can save as much as AU$500 on the iPhone 12 range. The same goes for the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, while the iPad Air gets a very respectable AU$200 discount.
There's no contract catch either, as these deals are available for outright purchase as well. If you do decide to sign up to a plan, Telstra offers no-lock-in contracts, so you can leave after a month and just pay off the device if you're unhappy.
The one-time sale also includes the Apple Watch SE and the new Apple Airpods, with AU$100 and AU$50 dropped off the RRP, respectively.
Read on to see the best deals from Telstra Day, and grab yourself an awesome deal today.
iPhone 12 range | Save up to AU$500
The biggest savings can be had on the iPhone 12 Mini 64GB. You'll get a whopping AU$500 off when you buy outright through Telstra. That brings the $1,199 RRP down to just AU$699. There's also hundreds to be saved on the standard iPhone 12 64GB. It's going for AU$949, a massive AU$400 off the RRP.
And if you're a fan of the 12 Pro 128GB or 12 Pro Max 128GB, you can save AU$150 on each. Telstra is offering you the chance to grab one for AU$1,549 and AU$1,699, respectively. View Deal
Apple iPad Air 4 64GB |
AU$1,099 AU$899 (save AU$200)
Grab this fourth gen iPad Air for a bargain AU$899 when you buy outright or in a 12, 24, or 36-month plan. Get yourself immersive an excellent iPad with a 10.9-inch Retina display and powered by Apple's advanced A14 Bionic chip so it can do things like edit video and play data-intensive games. But you'll only be able to snap up this deal today, so don't miss out. View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S21 range | Save up to AU$500
If Android is more your flavour, there's equally juicy savings to be had on the Samsung Galaxy S21 range. Normally AU$1,849, you can get the boosted 5G version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB for just AU$1,348. That's a saving of AU$500 when you buy outright, or on a 12 or 24-month plan. The regular Galaxy S21 128GB also gets a respectable AU$250 discount, bringing it down to just AU$998 for today only. View Deal
Apple Airpods |
AU$249 AU$199 (save AU$50)
They might not be the new Pro model, but these are still a great pair of wireless buds, complete with a charging case. With wireless Siri connectivity, five hours of listening time or up to 24 hours with the charging case, they're perfect for commuting or working out. Telstra is offering a AU$50 discount and free delivery today only, so grab yours today. View Deal