Save up to AU$500 today only on selected phones and tablets for Telstra Day

If you're in the market for a new phone or simply want to treat yourself, Telstra has got you covered.

For today (Thursday, August 5) only, the major telco has slashed the price of some of the most in-demand Apple and Samsung products.

During Telstra Day, you can save as much as AU$500 on the iPhone 12 range. The same goes for the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, while the iPad Air gets a very respectable AU$200 discount.

There's no contract catch either, as these deals are available for outright purchase as well. If you do decide to sign up to a plan, Telstra offers no-lock-in contracts, so you can leave after a month and just pay off the device if you're unhappy.

The one-time sale also includes the Apple Watch SE and the new Apple Airpods, with AU$100 and AU$50 dropped off the RRP, respectively.

Read on to see the best deals from Telstra Day, and grab yourself an awesome deal today.

Apple iPad Air 4 64GB | AU$1,099 AU$899 (save AU$200) Grab this fourth gen iPad Air for a bargain AU$899 when you buy outright or in a 12, 24, or 36-month plan. Get yourself immersive an excellent iPad with a 10.9-inch Retina display and powered by Apple's advanced A14 Bionic chip so it can do things like edit video and play data-intensive games. But you'll only be able to snap up this deal today, so don't miss out. View Deal