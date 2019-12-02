Save up to 75% on gift experience days in the Red Letter Days Cyber Monday sale

What do you buy for the person who has everything? An experience day, of course! And right now as part of the ongoing Cyber Monday deals onslaught, we've spied an 'up to 75% offer' at the Red Letter Days Cyber Monday sale.

There's a lot to chew over in this one, with experiences days centering around driving (think supercars), spa days and country escapes, as well as more adventurous pursuits including indoor skydiving; perfect for daredevils.

The Red Letter Days Cyber Monday sale has experiences starting from just £10, with the most luxurious experience day being a Champneys Spa Day with lunch for two people for £199 (was £278), and perhaps the most romantic experience day being a Sunrise Hot Air Balloon Flight with champagne for two for £248 (was £275).

Some people are very difficult to buy for because they either have just about everything anyway, or they repeatedly tell you not to buy them anything, therefore giving you zero inspiration for gifting. And that could be for Christmas, birthdays and special occasions, such as a big anniversary, significant birthday or a brilliant exams result.

If you're thinking about gifting someone an experience day, it might be worth checking out the Red Letter Days sale to see what's on offer. Of course, this isn't the only experience days sale going on, so, as with any other sale, shop around and do your research before committing to a purchase. Here's a few of our favourite picks from the current Cyber Monday deals...

Bannatyne Spa Day for Two with 25 Minute Treatment | Was £165 | Now £123.75

There are a wealth of spa day packages on offer at any one time, so it always pays to do your research to find the best one for you. This health spa experience day takes our fancy as it gives you full access to the spa facilities at a Bannatyne Spa (there are 40 in the UK), plus a 25-minute treatment each. Choose either a Swedish back, neck and shoulder massage, or an Energising Facial.View Deal

Five Supercar Driving Blast at Brands Hatch | Was £319 | Now £139

Here you get to drive five different supercars at the Brands Hatch race track. Choose from a Ferrari California, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Porsche 911 and five other super-charged rides. You'll have to sit through a safety briefing from a pro instructor first, but then you'll be let loose, taking your chosen cars for a three-mile long spin each in turn.View Deal

iFly Indoor Skydive for One | Was £54.99 | Now £29.99

The perfect gift for trying indoor skydiving. The actual flight itself is just two minutes long, but it's a bonkers experience that will feel much longer in the moment. You'll be trained in a group with up to 12 people and all safety gear, including a jumpsuit and helmet, is included. It's worth noting that iFly itself is also running this same deal, in case you want to book direct. View Deal

