Save up to 40% on Lego Technic, Lego Star Wars and more in huge Lego Black Friday deals

The Lego Black Friday deals are building and building, appropriately enough – we've got great new sets from the Lego Star Wars range, and a major bargain on Lego Technic, along with a few other tempters.

There's an all-new Millennium Falcon set from The Rise of Skywalker, which includes the return of Lando Calrissian, plus some new characters, and good ol' R2-D2 and C-3PO. This one is perfect for kids, because it folds open to reveal the full interior, turning it into a playset at a moment's notice.

Speaking of space, the Lego Rocket Assembly is a pretty great set as well, since it gives kids a whole narrative to play – from building the rocket, to launching it, to landing and exploring with a rover lab.

The Lego Technic Corvette has the biggest discount here, and is hard to pass up at just £24 – for car fans, or Lego Technic fans – it's a bargain of a little gift.

But maybe our favourite of them all is the Lego London Bus, bringing the classic Routemaster to life in a lovingly detailed brick form.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon | Was £146 | Now £118 at Argos

From the new film, The Rise of Skywalker, this Falcon set comes with seven minifigures (if you count the droids), and the cleverly design top folds out in four quadrants to reveal a full play area inside – it looks great as a ship or as a playset.

Lego Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander | Save 20% | Now £134.99

This set of three adorable droids (R2-D2, the Imperial Mouse droid, plus everyone favourite: Gonk) can be controlled from a wireless motor unit that fits inside them – it talk to the accompanying app on phone or tablet, where kids can learn programming by taking the droids through various missions, physically moving them around. Appropriately enough for Lego, you program by building 'blocks' together that control things like movement, or other accessories you'll build onto each one (such as R2's computer interface arm).