Save up to 40% on Jabra wireless earbuds just in time for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is fast approaching, but it's not too late to get a great gift for mum.
Our gift guide recommends the Jabra Elite 75t as one of the best presents for Mother's Day this year, and now on Amazon you can snap them up for almost 20% off their RRP.
But that's not the biggest saving on a pair of Jabra wireless earbuds currently on offer with the online marketplace.
If you're willing to go for slightly older tech, you can grab a pair of the Elite 65t 'buds for just AU$119, and use your AU$80 saving to grab mum a nice bunch of flowers as well.
Or, if you're feeling extra generous, go for the latest upgrade, the Jabra Elite 85t. You'll pay just AU$279 for the newest model, making a saving of AU$20.
Jabra Elite 75t | AU$177 (RRP AU$219, save up to AU$42)
Recommended as our best earbuds for sporty mums, the Elite 75t comes with active noise cancellation and up to 24 hours of battery life. Once in the ear, the 75t is very discreet – and what's visible is suitably stylish and well-finished. While the Titanium Black version is down to just AU$177, the Gold Beige is just two dollars more at AU$179.View Deal
Jabra Elite 65t | AU$119 (RRP AU$199, save AU$80)
These are a great bargain buy for mum if you can't afford the model up. You won't get active noise cancellation here, but they still do a good job of passively limiting outside sounds. For such a low price, you'll get incredible sound and a very easy-to-use pair of buds. The Copper Black pair have been slashed by 40%.
And if your mum is a fan of running, cycling or anything active, the Elite Active 65t is sweat-resistant and also down to its lowest price on Amazon – AU$128 for the Copper Blue option and AU$129 for the colourful Copper Red edition.View Deal
The Jabra Elite earbuds are among our favourites in the true wireless variety.
And while they may differ slightly in price, there's not a whole lot that stands between the 65t and the 75t.
Compared to their successor, the older Elite 65t are only slightly bigger and have poorer battery life (5 hours/24 hours) but they remain an excellent option with impressive sound. At their lowest ever Amazon price of just AU$119, they're hard to look past.
Jabra Elite 85t |AU$279 (RRP AU$299, save AU$20)
The latest edition of the Elites has up to 7 hours of battery, solid active noise cancellation performance and great sound. They're a great buy, even at full price. While a grey edition is available for just AU$278, the Copper Black, Titanium Black and the Gold Beige options are down to AU$279 each.View Deal
But when it comes to quality, the Jabra earbuds definitely improve with each upgrade, which is why it's no surprise the best Jabra true wireless 'buds are the Elite 85t. They deliver top-notch performance for a relatively affordable price, but they are a little bulkier than the older options.
If being active and enjoying great music is part of your mum's lifestyle, she won't be disappointed with any of these options.