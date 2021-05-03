Save up to 40% on Jabra wireless earbuds just in time for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is fast approaching, but it's not too late to get a great gift for mum.

Our gift guide recommends the Jabra Elite 75t as one of the best presents for Mother's Day this year, and now on Amazon you can snap them up for almost 20% off their RRP.

But that's not the biggest saving on a pair of Jabra wireless earbuds currently on offer with the online marketplace.

If you're willing to go for slightly older tech, you can grab a pair of the Elite 65t 'buds for just AU$119, and use your AU$80 saving to grab mum a nice bunch of flowers as well.

Or, if you're feeling extra generous, go for the latest upgrade, the Jabra Elite 85t. You'll pay just AU$279 for the newest model, making a saving of AU$20.

Jabra Elite 75t | AU$177 (RRP AU$219, save up to AU$42) Recommended as our best earbuds for sporty mums, the Elite 75t comes with active noise cancellation and up to 24 hours of battery life. Once in the ear, the 75t is very discreet – and what's visible is suitably stylish and well-finished. While the Titanium Black version is down to just AU$177, the Gold Beige is just two dollars more at AU$179.View Deal

The Jabra Elite earbuds are among our favourites in the true wireless variety.

And while they may differ slightly in price, there's not a whole lot that stands between the 65t and the 75t.

Compared to their successor, the older Elite 65t are only slightly bigger and have poorer battery life (5 hours/24 hours) but they remain an excellent option with impressive sound. At their lowest ever Amazon price of just AU$119, they're hard to look past.

But when it comes to quality, the Jabra earbuds definitely improve with each upgrade, which is why it's no surprise the best Jabra true wireless 'buds are the Elite 85t. They deliver top-notch performance for a relatively affordable price, but they are a little bulkier than the older options.

If being active and enjoying great music is part of your mum's lifestyle, she won't be disappointed with any of these options.