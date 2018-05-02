Save £342 on this HD Sky TV deal with Sky Sports – expires tomorrow

This is the cheapest Sky TV deal with an HD Sky Sports package we've seen this year as it's £342 cheaper than the regular price. Actually, we don't recall seeing it cheaper ever. And you're getting a fantastic range of non-sporting channels, too. You'll want to get a move on, though, as it expires at midnight on Thursday.

So what do you get with this Sky TV offer? Well, you're getting all of Sky's sports channels in super shiny HD. The extensive list includes Sky Sports Premier league, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.

You're also getting a fantastic Sky TV package in the Sky Entertainment bundle. This includes the hottest channels like Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Nat Geo Wild, Sky Living, Fox and many more. If you're into Westworld or Game of Thrones, this is a major win – especially as you can enjoy them in HD, too.

2018's best Sky TV deal

Sky Sports | Sky Entertainment | £20 setup | £59 £40 a month

This really is a stellar Sky TV deal for just £40 a month – much cheaper than the original £59. This could be the best Sky Sports deal we'll see for quite some time and it's great to see non-sporting channels get involved, too. If you decide to click through, scroll down a little to see this 'Sky Entertainment & Sky Sports Offer' and click the 'Get offer' button on Sky's page. If you want to add any extras (or even just browse), click 'Edit your order' afterwards. More details on those below.

View Deal

What Sky TV extras are there?

Other bolt-ons to consider include Sky Box Set (soooo many box sets to watch) or Sky Kids for just £5 a month. Or maybe Sky Cinema for £10 a month as you get a fresh movie premiere every day. If you want to watch in more than one room at home, you'll also be offered Sky Multiscreen, or maybe a larger Sky Q box so you can watch and record even more shows at once.