Save over 50% on Sennheiser headphones in Amazon's Mid-Year Sale

When it comes to sound quality, Sennheiser is up there with the best in the business. Specialising in crisp, articulate sound, the German audio brand's over ear cans are a favourite among music buffs. And their true wireless earbuds aren't too shabby, either.

The only catch is their price, which is usually among the highest in the headphone market. But thanks to Amazon, you can grab a pair of premium cans or buds for a fraction of their RRP.

Amazon's Mid-Year Sale includes a huge selection from Sennheiser at as much as 50% off. Among the best are the excellent HD 450BT over ears, available in both black and white for just AU$169. Their entry-level true wireless buds, the CX 400BT, are also seriously cheap with a 51% discount bringing them down to just AU$145.90.

Sennheiser HD 450BT | AU$299 AU$169 on Amazon (save AU$130) Already a much cheaper alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM4, you’ll save further still with Amazon’s discount on these Sennheisers. The HD 450BT's sound detailed and clear, with a nice, warm bass. Noise cancellation is decent, though not class-leading with some outside noise leaking in. Now discounted in both black and white on Amazon.View Deal

You also save a hefty AU$179 on the brilliant Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds. We recently reviewed them and loved their sound quality and massive battery life. At AU$320 for a black pair, they're still quite expensive for buds, but you won't be disappointed once you turn on your favourite song for the first time.

A massive AU$260 can also be saved on the PXC 550-II Wireless cans, which are built for the regular traveller with 30 hours of battery in a single charge.

And if you don't mind wires, there's plenty to be saved on the 300X and 350X in ear headphones in all colours.

PXC 550 II Wireless Headphones | AU$549 AU$289 (save AU$260) If you need a pair of headphones to last long commutes or periods of travel, these are for you. You'll get 30-hours of listening in one charge and great ANC to block out the world around you. Save AU$260 on a pair during Amazon's sale.View Deal

CX 350 In Ear Wireless Headphones | AU$149 AU$85 (save AU$64) If you're always dropping an earbud or have been unfortunate enough to lose one, it might be time to invest in a pair of connected in ear headphones. The 350X from Sennheiser come with Bluetooth connection to your device, but are link with a cord and vloume control. You'll get great sound quality, 10-hour battery life and advanced features like voice assistant support. Currently over 40% off at just AU$85 in both black and white on Amazon. You can also get the CX 300 in white, black or red from AU$48, but they're not wireless. If you're happy to go old school and use a cable, they're a great cheap option. View Deal

If none of these tickle your fancy, head to our Amazon Mid-Year Sale hub to see what other deals are on offer. It runs until Sunday June 6, so don't miss out!

We're always keeping track of all the best EOFY Sale discounts throughout June, so be sure to check our deals hub for the best savings.