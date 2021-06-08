Save over 30% on Jabra wireless earbuds ahead of Amazon Prime Day Australia

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, with June 21 and 22 recently locked in as the official dates for the massive online sale.

Deals across a whole range of products will be dropping, with Aussie Prime members getting access to a massive 65 hours of discounted shopping.

During this EOFY deals period, and in the lead up to Prime Day, Amazon has dropped the price on some of our favourite Jabra earbuds.

The Jabra Elite 75t walk among the best in the true wireless variety, and now on Amazon you can snap them up for more than 30% off their RRP.

But that's not the only saving on a pair of Jabra wireless earbuds currently on offer with the online marketplace.

If you're willing to go for slightly older tech, you can grab a pair of the Elite 65t 'buds for just AU$78 - a bargain for quality audio.

Or, if you're feeling extra lavish, go for the latest upgrade: the Jabra Elite 85t. You'll pay just AU$277 for the newest model, a saving of AU$22.

Jabra Elite 75t | AU$219 AU$148 on Amazon (save AU$71) Among the best in their field, the Elite 75t come with active noise cancellation and up to 24 hours of battery life. Once in the ear, the 75t are very discreet – and what's visible is suitably stylish and well-finished. The Titanium Black version is down to just AU$148, and is the only colour available at that price at this time. If you fancy a different colour, the water resistant sporty variation is also on sale and has a better selection. The Elite Active 75t is available in Copper Black for AU$199, or Mint, Navy and Sienna for AU$198 - a massive AU$51 saving. View Deal

While they may differ slightly in price, there's not a whole lot that stands between the 65t and the 75t.

Compared to their successor, the older Elite 65t 'buds are slightly bigger and fall behind in battery life (5 hours/24 hours), but they remain an excellent option thanks to their impressive sound. At their lowest ever Amazon price of just AU$78, they're hard to look past.

But when it comes to quality, the Jabra earbuds definitely improve with each upgrade, which is why it's no surprise the best Jabra true wireless 'buds are the Elite 85t. They deliver top-notch performance for a relatively affordable price, but they are a little bulkier than the older options.

If being active and enjoying great music is part of your lifestyle, you won't be disappointed with any of these options.