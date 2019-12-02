Save on premium child car seats in the John Lewis Cyber Monday sale!

Cyber Monday is live, and John Lewis has really surpassed itself this year in terms of outstanding deals. New parents (and existing ones), will be happy to know that Maxi-Cosi, Cybex, Joie, and Silver Cross car seats have had their prices slashed, meaning you can pick up a new car seat for less than £50.

Child car safety is obviously incredibly important, so it's worthwhile investing in a premium brand.

The car seats in question range from the affordable Joie Trillo Group 2/3 High Back Booster Car Seat, right up to the premium Maxi-Cosi AxissFix Air Group 1 Car Seat.

Our particular highlight is the excellent Joie Spin 360 Group 0+/1 Car Seat for just £179, and the equally excellent Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix Group 0+ Baby Car Seat, Nomad Black for £100.

So, whether you've got a newborn, or a four-year-old (or anything in between), now is the time to buy a new car seat.

Check out a selection of the deals below:

Joie Spin 360 Group 0+/1 Car Seat, Ember | now £179.99 | saving 10% at John Lewis

The Spin 360 from Joie is an excellent choice for safety and comfort thanks to the integrated Grow-With-Me infant body and head support, customisable to suit your baby. A fully compact, car compatible seat from side to side and front to back, it comes with the Isofix base attached and a range of additional features to ensure safety and high quality.

Joie Trillo Group 2/3 High Back Booster Car Seat, Ember | now £40.50 | saving 10% at John Lewis

Meet Joie's trillo, a super safe and lightweight highback booster seat that's perfect for taking your little one to the park or the grandparents. Combining maximum safety with the practicality and comfort you and your family need, it's cleverly equipped with a range of features to give your little one a boost from 3 years onward.

Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix Group 0+ Baby Car Seat, Nomad Black | now £100.75 | saving 10% at John Lewis

The CabrioFix from Maxi-Cosi is an excellent choice for safety and comfort thanks to the Side Protection System and padded head support. It can be easily clicked into a pushchair to create a flexible travel system and comes with a range of additional features.

Maxi-Cosi Rodifix Air Protect Group 2/3 Car Seat, Nomad Black | now £125.10 | saving 10% at John Lewis

The Rodifix Air Protect car seat from Maxi Cosi is an innovatively designed car seat to keep your child travel safe from toddler to pre-adolescent. Featuring patented side protection, this car seat is super-efficient with a range of additional features.

Cybex Sirona S Group 0+/1 i-Size Car Seat, Urban Black | now £242.96 | saving 10% at John Lewis

The Sirona S i-Size car seat, offering comfortable rear-facing travel for children up to 105 cm (or approximately 4 years) is Cybex's new, intelligent design that means even taller kids have plenty of leg room to sit comfortably. The Sirona S i-Size’s innovative 360° rotating mechanism makes it easy to switch between rear-facing and boarding position. It also provides comfortable entry and exit positions with less strain being placed on parents’ backs.

Maxi-Cosi Rock Group 0+ i-Size Baby Car Seat, Nomad Black | now £121.50 | saving 10% at Amazon

The Rock from Maxi-Cosi is a fantastic choice if you're looking for ease of use, comfort and safety all in one cat seat. Approved to be used on an aeroplane with i-size approval, it can also be easily clicked into a pushchair to create a flexible travel system.

Maxi-Cosi Pebble Pro i-Size Group 0+ Baby Car Seat, Sparkling Grey | now £179.10 | saving 10% at John Lewis

The Pebble Pro i-Size is a state-of-the-art infant carrier providing the best safety to your little one as it complies with the very latest car seat regulation called i-Size (R129). The memory foam integrated into the side wings ensures a very high protection. The included baby-hugg inlay offers additional side body protection for the newborn while it also provides a perfect ergonomic position for comfortable travel. The cushioned and adjustable headrest will always guarantee the best head support to your baby.

BeSafe iZi Flex FIX i-Size High-Back Booster Group 2/3 Limited Edition Car Seat, Blue Legacy | now £224.10 | saving 10% at John Lewis

This BeSafe high-back booster is the first High-back Booster on the market meeting the new i-Size/R129 regulations and offers both safety and comfort for your growing child. Developed for real-life situations, the seat protects your child with safety features that even go beyond what is required by the regulation.

Cybex Solution Z-Fix Group 2/3 Car Seat, Autumn Gold | now £171 | saving 10% at John Lewis

The Solution Z-Fix frm Cybex is optimised to grow alongside children and adapts to your child’s changing needs between 3-12 years old. offer your child greater protection. In combination with the energy-absorbing shell (L.S.P. System), forces from a side-impact collision are reduced by approximately 25% and the child’s head is actively guided into a safe position thanks to the CYBEX Safety Pads. The Solution Z-Fix is equipped with ISOFIX Connect for easy installation and extra stability and safety, making the Solution Z-Fix the perfect choice for your child with safety and comfort in mind, and comes with a range of additional features.

Silver Cross Simplicity Group 0+ Baby Car Seat, Black | now £111.14 | saving 10% at John Lewis

Designed to offer the safest and most comfortable environment for your baby, the simple and convenient design of the Silver Cross Simplicity also keeps parents in mind. A rear-facing infant carrier that is easy to install with either the Simplifix Isofix base (sold separately) or with a car's 3-point seat belt, aided by the easy to follow guides that indicate the correct position.

