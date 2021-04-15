Save hundreds on Garmin watches with these seriously good Amazon deals

If you're in the market for a Garmin smartwatch, now is the time to buy.

Amazon Australia has slashed the price on a collection of the tech company's fitness wearables, with savings of as much as AU$375. The Garmin Forerunner 935, Forerunner 245, Forerunner 245 music and Instinct have all been discounted dramatically.

And with them all being Prime eligible, Prime members won't have to wait long to try out their new toy.

The best deal comes in the form of the Garmin Forerunner 935. You'll save 50% on the discontinued model with Amazon, pricing their black edition at just AU$374.

While it may not be the latest tech, it's a great opportunity to get your hands on the predecessor to the 945 at a fraction of the price. When it first hit the market, the 935 was the best multi-sport watch you could get. It has built-in GPS, can measure heart rate on your wrist, Wi-Fi connectivity, supports smart notifications, can estimate VO2 max levels and provide you with training status and training load information – oh, and it has a million sports modes too.

So you're getting a whole lot of watch for a very good price – the same price as the lower tier Forerunner model below.

Our favourite running watch is also heavily discounted. You can grab yourself a Forerunner 245 Music for just AU$375 in white, or AU$378 in the aqua flavour. That's a saving of over AU$200. The Forerunner 245 Music is the ultimate smartphone-free GPS running watch for those who don't fancy forking out a hefty chunk of their savings for a smartwatch. While other models might provide more metrics, this model is a more-than-capable device as a running aid, especially considering its price point.

The standard Forerunner 245 in black is priced at AU$375, some 35% off the RRP.

Read our full Garmin Forerunner 245 review here

If you're looking for something a little more rugged, the Garmin Instinct is available in graphite or tundra for just AU$249, a discount of AU$150 on the RRP. Although it's worth mentioning Garmin Australia has dropped the price of the standard Instinct model to AU$299 on their website, so it's really a AU$50 saving.

If you want the watch in blue, you can get it for AU$298 on Amazon and make the most of Prime's fast delivery to get your hands on it sooner.

Unfortunately, these aren't the Solar editions, so you'll have to make do with conventional charging options.