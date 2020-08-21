Save AU$200 on Samsung’s Galaxy Active Watch 2

As Spring approaches, we look forward to the prospect of warmer days and sitting by the beach while basking in the sun. That said, a conundrum that many of us face is the damage we’ve done to our waist-lines over the past winter. But fear not, there’s a solution – the Samsung Galaxy Active Watch 2 can help steer us back on the right path and is currently discounted by a massive AU$200.

This nifty wearable takes the guesswork out of your fitness regime by supplying information on how many calories you’ve burnt and steps you’ve walked, and even features 39 workout modes as well as a health app with stress and sleep monitoring. These features are extremely beneficial for those looking to get back into shape, especially when you’re counting your macros and aiming for a caloric deficit.

This is the second-generation fitness Active Watch from Samsung that has been highly rated amongst people in the fitness industry and by reviewers alike. Sporting a superb 1.2-inch 360 x 360 display, along with a slimmer, lighter and comparably more comfortable frame than its predecessor, it's not hard to see why.

Take a first step towards getting the results you want and grab one of the best fitness wearables around – available through Catch in Pink Aluminum at the discounted price of AU$399.