Save a massive 56% on this 4K Nextbase dash cam

We can't stress how important it is to get a dash cam – they constantly record your driving and could prove your innocence in an accident, saving you lots of money when it comes to insurance premiums.

Now, thanks to a massive discount at Argos, you can save money when buying a dash cam as well, with the fantastic Nextbase 612GW reduced to just under £110.

The dash cam on offer is brand new, and is being sold at this bargain price as it's now been replaced with the Nextbase Series 2 range.

The Nextbase 612GW features GPS to record important location and speed data for your Dash Cam. This means you can track your journey on Google Maps and pinpoint exactly where an incident has occurred, which can be crucial in an insurance claim.

The 612GW records in 4K at 30 frames per second to provide excellent image quality, day and night.

The Nextbase 612GW comes with a patented Click & Go Magnetic GPS Mount for easy application and removal from your window-screen. The mount also ensures that the cam itself is free from wires and making connection simple and quick.

The Dash Cam uses a 7 layer glass lens and 150° ultra-wide viewing angle to ensure you do not miss a thing.

The inbuilt G-Sensor is used to lock away important files from the result of an impact as the cam works on an auto-loop feature.

It has a bright, clear 3.0" LED screen for easy menu selection and a super slimline design making it perfect for mounting onto your windscreen.

All in all, it's the complete dash cam package, and a steal at just £109.99.