Save 25 percent on these Bell & Ross luxury watches

If you're looking to expand your luxury watch collection, then you're in luck, because the Goldsmiths sale currently has a range of Bell & Ross watches reduced by 25%.

The sale, which also offers huge savings on a range of Omega watches, includes three models of Bell & Ross, each with a substantial discount and financing options available.

Bell & Ross watches get their design inspiration from aviation, with many of the company's offerings intended to look like the dials and readouts of vintage aircraft.

The Goldsmiths sale includes the BRS Golden heritage, a mens watch with a square 39mm stainless steel case housing a round black dial with rose gold detailing.

The watch has an automatic movement and leather strap with a sapphire crystal front, and a water resistance to 50 metres.

Its price has been slashed from £2,400 to £1,800 in the sale, with free next-day delivery included as standard.

Also on offer is a more traditional looking Bell & Ross BR V2-94 RS 18. This has a regular round face with a carbon fibre dial, perforated black leather strap, and a two-dial chronograph controlled by push buttons at two and four o'clock.

The watch also features a tachymetre on its bezel, which is used to measure the average distance of an object travelling across a known distance - such as a car covering one mile. The 41mm case is made from stainless steel, is water resistant to 100 metres, and houses an automatic movement.

Bell & Ross BR V2-94 R | RRP £4,300 | Deal Price £3,225| Save £1,075 (25%)

This striking timepiece has a carbon fibre dial with dual-dial chronograph, yellow and red detailing, and a techymeter for measuring average speed. The watch has an automatic movement and is water resistant to 100 metres.

View Deal

Bell & Ross RBS Golden Heritage | RRP £2,400 | Deal Price £1,800 | Save £600 (25%)

An eye-catching watch, the BRS Goldem Heritage houses a circular black dial with bronze detailing inside a square stainless steel case. The automatic watch is water resistant to 50 metres and is powered by an automative movement.View Deal