Save 12% in Dell flash sale: Dell XPS 13 and more discounted for limited time

Dell has suddenly dropped a flash sale, discounting laptops, desktops, monitors, gaming PCs, and more.

And, what is more, by using the code SAVE12UK at checkout you can currently get a further 12% off those discounted prices.

The sale is running for the next 38 hours, so you've basically got today and tomorrow to shop at a discounted price, which is the same time that the voucher code expires.

The Dell flash sale is split into 7 key categories. Simply click on the product area of interest to jump straight to discounted products:

We've had a quick peruse of the Dell flash sale products here at T3.com and a couple of notable ones stand out.

Dell XPS 13 deals from £1149 at Dell The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops in the world right now and thanks to the Dell flash sale you can save 12% on a range of models. That 12% in basic terms is roughly a £100 discount off any sale price, which itself is already discounted, so you save big here.

Dell Inspiron deals from £299 at Dell So you can't use the 12% discount code on many of these, as it can only be used on models over £799, however, there are already some great discounted Inspiron laptops in the Dell flash sale. Prices start as low as £299 and specs are attractive, too.

Alienware Alpha down to £703 from 968.99 at Dell If you want a compact gaming PC that can run top quality AAA games like The Witcher 3 then this deal on the Alienware Alpha is a very tempting deal, especially if you are looking for a consolised secondary system to sit under you television. Just remember to use the 12% discount code at checkout.

Not found the laptop you want at Dell? Then why not check out T3's awesome, curated, buying guides for the best general-usage laptops, best gaming laptops, 2-in-1s, ultraportables, and laptops for students.