Samsung's new OLED TVs sound awesome

OLEDs? From Samsung? You betcha – and here's why it's good news for TV lovers of every kind

Samsung QLED Q60AA Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
(Image credit: Samsung)
Carrie Marshall
By
published

Samsung's QLED TVs are some of the best TVs you can buy today, but there's a rival on the horizon: Samsung. That's because come September, the Samsung QLED TV range will be joined by Samsung's OLED TV range. And that's enormously exciting.

If you'd like an in-depth explanation of the differences between the two TV technologies, check out our OLED vs QLED guide for full details. But the short version is that right now, OLED is best for the biggest 8K TVs but QLED is much more affordable and better for smaller sizes. So by offering both technologies, Samsung can cater for pretty much every TV buyer.

Samsung already offers a Quantum Dot OLED TV, the QD-OLED S95B. But the incoming models will use different panels from a name you know very well.

Samsung OLED TVs: what we'll see this year

According to trade site The Elec, Samsung is expected to start selling TVs with LG OLED panels in September. LG's panels are brilliant – as we said in our LG G2 review, they power the best OLED TVs on the planet – and Samsung is expected to account for around 1 to 1.5 million of the 11.2 million white-OLED panels LG's making this year. Previous reports suggested larger numbers but apparently Samsung and LG's negotiations over price caused delays, which in turn led to a smaller order.

This is all very good news for several reasons. First of all, more choice is always good – and in the OLED TV market, more choice means more aggressive pricing and discounting, which is always nice. And more orders for LG means more investment in its manufacturing, which should also have a knock-on effect on pricing.

If you're in the market for a great TV now and definitely can't wait until September, don't worry: there are tons of great models on sale now. Check out our best TV deals to find the best one for you at the best possible price.

TOPICS
Television
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.