Samsung will announce the Gear S4 smartwatch alongside the Galaxy Note 9

It looks like Samsung is planning to announce the Gear S4, the next generation smartwatch, alongside the Galaxy Note 9 in August. Although it now turns out that it'll be called the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

This seems highly likely, considering the previous two generations of the Gear were announced at IFA in Berlin at the end of summer.

We're not sure of the exact release date for the Galaxy Note 9 yet, as Samsung hasn't officially announced it, but rumours are pointing towards the 9th of August.

This rumour comes from Korean site ET News, and also suggests Samsung will begin using Panel Level Packaging to build the Application Processor.

What exactly does that mean? Basically it's a new technology which is more affordable, and will allow for thinner devices.

We hope this rumour comes true, as Samsung's previous smartwatches haven't exactly been small-wrist friendly.

Alternatively, Samsung could decide to maintain the physical size of the device, and use the extra space for a larger battery (and as a result, longer battery life).

This is currently looking more likely, with Ice Universe stating a few days ago that the Gear S4 will have a larger battery than its predecessors.

We hope Samsung will offer two models, one with the same battery and a smaller form factor, and one keeping the form factor with a larger battery.