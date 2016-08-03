Samsung's Note 7 iris scan tech has been in development for five years

As we've previously reported, the new Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is going to be bursting at the proverbial seams with state-of-the-art features, but one in particular has got us really intrigued - the introduction of iris scanning and its new security system, Samsung Pass.

Banks and software developers are constantly trying to find ways to make online banking and shopping faster, smoother and more secure, and with contactless card payments and the ability to pay via smartphone or smartwatch it seemed inevitable that something as personal as scanning the human eye would eventually make its way into commercial use.

According to the Korean firm, the eye-scanning tech has been in development for over five years so it's clearly been on the cards for a while. So much so that Samsung has been working with Bank of America, Citibank, US Bank and other firms to ensure the new technology can revolutionise the way we access secure apps and make payments.

The iris scanning tech won't just make payments more secure, it'll serve as a one stop shop for turning your slick new phablet into a veritable Fort Knox. You'll be able to apply layers of eyeball-based security to folders, apps and data in a few simple steps.

It was also implied this technology could work in conjunction with other methods, such as fingerprint scanning and traditional PINs, so there's a whole lot of potential scope here.

Via: Samsung

