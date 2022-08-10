Samsung Unpacked live stream: watch the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and Watch 5 unveiling

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for how to watch the Samsung Unpacked event today, look no further. Samsung has created a live YouTube stream for today's event and you can tune in to it below.

We're also live-blogging Samsung Unpacked, so get that live blog up now too to follow all the build up. It's going to be a really interesting event: Samsung is going to unveil the latest versions of its best foldable phones, its best smartwatch and some other tech treats too.

When is the August 2022 Samsung Unpacked event?

It's today, Wednesday 10 August. The event starts at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST. All of Samsung's recent product launches have been virtual events and this one is no exception: online is the only place to see it.

Where can I watch the live stream of Samsung Unpacked 2022?

Right here: we've embedded the YouTube stream below. Samsung has also provided an ASL version, which you'll find here.

What is Samsung going to announce at Samsung Unpacked 2022?

The big news today will be the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 folding phones, which we think are the best folding phones Samsung has ever made: don't expect dramatically different designs, but both phones are getting stacks of important improvements to make them even better.

We're also expecting to see not one but two versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch: the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

We're not certain yet, but it's very likely that Samsung will also announce the latest version of its excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, its best true wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be the first true wireless earbuds to deliver 24-bit hi-fi sound, which means they could be up their with the very best wireless earbuds: the current generation sounds a bit flat compared to rivals such as Beats Studio Buds, so an audio upgrade could be a killer new feature.

Last but not least, and this is a long shot, we might see a new Galaxy Book or Galaxy Tablet. We're not convinced that'll happen, though: Samsung tends to keep its phone events separate from its other hardware announcements.