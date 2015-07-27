Samsung teases monitor with built-in wireless charger

Running out of juice on your mobile phone is about to get even harder after Samsung took the wrapping off a new monitor that comes with a built-in wireless charger for all your favourite portable devices.

The full-HD SE370 monitor comes in both 23.6-inch and 27-inch form factors and can charge up any device that supports the Qi wireless charging standard regardless of whether or not it has Samsung emblazoned across the back.

Wireless charging isn't the only feature that Samsung is packing inside the display. Gamers will be pleased to find AMD's FreeSync gaming technology that cuts down on the flickering and tearing that can wreak havoc on any hardcore gaming machine.

Other features promised by the Korean-based firm are an eye-saver mode and standard anti-flicker tech that makes it even easier to sit watching the screen whilst you wait for your smartphone to finish charging.

Samsung's promotional video suggests that it will come in a fresh white colour-way and the wireless charging module is positioned in the base of the housing so-as to give easy access to mobile users.

There's currently no word on when or where it will first get its release and we can expect to hear more at IFA 2015 in September when Samsung should give us a solid release schedule on this useful device.

Press release: Samsung Electronics Unveils World's First Wireless Mobile Charging Monitor