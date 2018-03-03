Samsung S8 deals: all of the best Galaxy S8 deals all in one place

There's never been a better time to bag yourself a cheap Samsung S8 deal. The prices are a lot cheaper today than they were at launch, and with the S9 costing a lot more without actually offering much - the Samsung S8 is the obvious phone to go for unless you absolutely must have the latest model.

The cheapest Samsung S8 SIM-free deals currently come in at under £500, while the Samsung S9 costs far more at £739!

Meanwhile, while the cheapest Samsung S8 deal on contract gets you the phone, 4GB data and unlimited calls and texts for just £727 - £12 cheaper than you'd have to pay for just the S9 phone on its own. So there's no denying that the S8 offers far more value for money - plus it's still a brilliant phone we highly recommend.

Below we're listing all of the best Samsung S8 deals currently available in the UK. Our price comparison tool lists updates every hour and lists all of the deals from the UK's biggest networks like O2, EE, Three and Vodafone, as well as all of the resellers like Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk. So you can be sure you're seeing the best available options - use the filters to zero in on your perfect S8 deal!

Meanwhile, underneath we've named what we think are currently the very best Samsung S8 deals currently available in the UK for most people. And below that we've given you the option to buy the phone outright and go with a SIM only plan because in some instances that's still the cheapest way to get this phone!

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £175 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £23 per month

This is the cheapest Samsung S8 deal currently available in the UK and will cost you just £727 over the course of the two year plan - that's £12 less than the Galaxy S9 costs for just the phone! 4GB data is actually more than enough for most people so if a bottom price is most important to you, this is a great option. Total cost over 24 months is £727 Check out this deal: at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £180 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £24 per month

This deal is only a shade more expensive than the one above, and it's the cheapest deal currently available on EE. However it's not as good as the Vodafone deal above due to having less data. That being said if you want to be on EE and pay as little as possible this is the best deal for you at the moment! Total cost over 24 months is £756 Check out this deal: at Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £38 per month

This is the best value Samsung Galaxy S8 deal currently available. You get the phone for free and then you pay £38 per month for 30GB data and unlimited calls and texts. Total cost over 24 months is £816 Check out this deal: at Mobile Phones Direct