Samsung S10 deal: save up to £300 and get a pair of Galaxy buds free

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is here. And while we’re not expecting to see much deviation from the RRP for a little while, Samsung is offering some decent trade-in offers on its latest Galaxy S handsets – some of which look very tempting indeed.

If you pre-order a new Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus from Samsung Online before midnight on 31 March 2019, you can save up to £300 on a SIM-free S10. And if you preorder before 7 March, you’ll get a free pair of white Samsung Galaxy buds by redemption, too.

Trade in values depend on the model and condition of your handset, with the highest value trade-in phones – Galaxy S9, Note 8, and iPhone 8 – worth £300 if they're in good condition. That means that if you trade in one of those phones, you could get a Galaxy S10 128GB for just £499 over 24 months, down from £799, which works out at just £18.71/month – making this one of our favourite Samsung S10 deals so far.

Samsung S10 or S10 Plus + free Galaxy buds + up to £300 off with valid trade-in: from £499 (RRP from £799)

Save up to £300 - Pre-order a new Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10+ from Samsung Online before midnight on 31 March 2019 and can knock up to £300 off the cost by trading in your old phone. And if you place your order before 7 March, you can claim a free pair of white Galaxy buds as well.

Galaxy S10 trade-in deal expires: 11:59pm 31 March 2019 View Deal

To claim your pair of Galaxy Buds, you’ll need to fill out the online claim form in the Benefits section of the Samsung members app, upload proof of purchase and provide all required info by 8 April.

Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e trade-in values by device

Here's a break-down of Samsung's trade-in scheme...

Trade in your Galaxy S9: get £300 off Galaxy S10, S10+

Galaxy S10, S10+ Trade in your Galaxy S8: get £250 off Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e Trade in your Galaxy S7: get £200 off Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e Trade in your Galaxy S6: get £150 off Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e



Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e Trade in your Galaxy Note8: get £300 off Galaxy S10 and S10+



Galaxy S10 and S10+ Trade in your iPhone 8 Plus: get £300 off Galaxy S10 and S10+

Galaxy S10 and S10+ Trade in your iPhone 8: get £300 off Galaxy S10, S10+

Galaxy S10, S10+ Trade in your iPhone 7 Plus: get £250 off Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e Trade in your iPhone 7: get £200 off Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e Trade in your iPhone 6S Plus: get £150 off Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e Trade in your iPhone 6 Plus: get £150 off Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e Trade in your iPhone 6S: get £100 off Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e Trade in your iPhone 6: get £100 off Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e Trade in your iPhone 5S: get £100 off Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e Trade in your iPhone 5: get £300 off Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e Trade in your iPhone 5C: get £50 off Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e Trade in your iPhone 4S: get £50 off Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e Trade in your iPhone 4: get £50 off Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e

