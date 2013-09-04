Samsung reveals Samsung Galaxy Note 3 at IFA 2013

Samsung has revealed its newest supersized handset, the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, at the IFA show in Berlin today

The latest phablet in Samsung's line-up, the Galaxy Note 3, got its official reveal at the IFA show in Berlin today, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch.

The 5.7-inch smartphone has been the subject of online leaks and speculation for months now. And was a near-certainty given the popularity of the Galaxy Note 2, that Samsung revealed at IFA last year.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S4, the South Korean company hasn't held back when it comes to adding features and specifications to its new device.

Sporting an 8.3mm thin design, the Galaxy Note 3 houses a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED Full HD screen and a 2.3GHz LTE quad-core processor. The handset weighs 168g and incorporates a 3,200mAh battery.

There's a huge 3GB of RAM included on the phone as well as 64GB of storage space. Samsung has also created a 32GB version, although both models support microSD storage expansion.

The South Korean company has upped its game when it comes to the camera specs, loading the Galaxy Note 3 with a rear-facing 13MP camera capable of shooting 4K video at 30fps.

Although 4K displays (or Ultra HD - 3,840 x 2,160) remain out of reach for most people, this capability could become the next battleground for smartphone specifications. Acer has also used the IFA 2013 show to reveal its 13MP-toting, 4K capable Liquid S2 handset.

However, its not all about hardware grunt for Samsung and many of the software features from the S4 and Note 2 have made their way across to the Note 3.

The S Health, Samsung Smart Scroll and Samsung Smart Pause are all present and accounted for. Because this is part of the Note family, the S Pen stylus is back again and can be used with a variety of features on the device.

For those worried about typing on a screen that big SwiftKey have confirmed that their keyboard software has been built into the Galaxy Note 3 keyboard as standard.

Despite the announcement today that the next version of Android will be named KitKat, the Galaxy Note 3 will arrive with Android 4.3 and the latest version of Samsung's own TouchWiz user interface loaded on top.

"The undeniable success of the Galaxy Note strengthened our conviction that consumers want higher quality features for smart devices and they want those new features to make their lives better.” said JK Shin, CEO and president of IT and mobile division at Samsung.

Phablets (recently listed as an official term by the Oxford English Dictionary) have proved remarkably popular over the last year and you won't have to wait too long if you want to get hold of a Note 3 for yourself.

Samsung has revealed the Note 3 will go on sale on September 25, starting in South Korea with other countries to follow.

Samsung has revealed the Note 3 will go on sale on September 25, starting in South Korea with other countries to follow.

So far, no pricing has been revealed, but we'll keep you updated as soon as we hear anything.