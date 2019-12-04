Samsung Galaxy phone deal bags S10, A90 or Note10+ 5G with free Galaxy Buds gift

Samsung has just dropped an excellent Christmas gift deal over at its official store that lets you bag one of three top 5G Samsung Galaxy phones SIM free, and then get a pair of wireless Samsung Galaxy Buds for absolutely nothing.

The free Samsung Galaxy Buds can be bagged by selecting either the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G or Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G from the Samsung store, and quickly and easily claiming them online. The Buds will then be shipped to your address for free.

The Galaxy Buds are Samsung's answer to Apple's AirPods, delivering true wireless functionality out of the box. Powered by Bluetooth 5.0, the Buds allow instant pairing and come with dual microphone technology as well as a 6-hour battery life.

Right now the Samsung Galaxy Buds retail for a minimum of £108 at Amazon, which means this deal gets you over a ton's worth of advanced audio goodness for free. We think that is a great Christmas gift and it currently makes picking one of these top phones up even easier to recommend.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, A90 5G or Note10+ 5G | Free Samsung Galaxy Buds | Available now at Samsung Store

For anyone who has been looking to pick up one of Samsung's fantastic 5G phones SIM free for Christmas then this excellent offer from the Samsung Store is well worth a look. That's because if you buy one of these devices right now you get to add a completely free pair of wireless Samsung Galaxy Buds to your order for free. A choice of colours is available, both for the handsets and the Galaxy Buds, too.View Deal

