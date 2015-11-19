You will be able to make it rain with Samsung Pay very soon

The US has had it for a few months now - and there's still no official date for the launch of Samsung Pay in the UK. But the latest rumour suggests it's not going to be long until it's on your latest Samsung Galaxy phone.

A trusted source has now said the service will be launching in the UK before March 2016, but it could be as early as January next year.

The Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy Note 5 and Gear S2 are the only devices to support the service, but we expect the Galaxy S7 to do it when it launches in February.

Samsung's Gear S2 just works with NFC payments at the moment, while each of the compatbile phones boast MST technology that works much like a card swipe at a normal checkout.

It means you can use the technology in stores that don't have contactless payments set up. We can't wait for the service to come to the UK - it's quite far behind Apple Pay but it looks like it may be set to beat Android Pay in the race to British shores.

Via SamMobile