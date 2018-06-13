Samsung Note 9 battery confirmed as iPhone X-slaying monster

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is going to have a whopping 4,000mAh battery.

The news, confirmed by reliable Samsung leakster Ice universe, ends months of speculation into the device's battery size. At one point, the battery was tipped to be only 3,850mAh, while today's news indicates that the new device will be a technical powerhouse.

The 4,000mAh battery places the phone right at the top end of the flagship spectrum alongside the Huawei P20 Pro. Its battery obliterates many rival Android phones, such as the Sony Xperia XZ2's 3,180 mAh battery and HTC U12+'s 3,500 mAh battery, as well as its own predecessor, the Note 8, which only sported a 3,300mAh unit.

The juice supplier in the Note 9 also far outstrips the iPhone X's 2,716 mAh battery.

However, if battery size is your only concern, the Note 9 does have some lower spec'd competition. There's the Mi Max 2 and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android phones, which have 5,300 and 5,000 mAh batteries, respectively.

100% sure, Galaxy Note9 battery 4000mAhJune 13, 2018

The news about the Note 9's battery comes mere days after a 360-degree render of the device leaked online, which depicted the phone with a massive 6.3-inch screen, S Pen, and headphone jack, and also that the hot new Android handset would likely break cover on 9 August 2018.

The increase in battery size up to 4,000 mAh makes sense to us, as rumours of a massive SuperAMOLED screen, buckets of RAM, and powerful Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 processors means the Note 9 is going to have some pretty serious energy demands.

And, if we're honest, the battery life on the Note 8 was only really acceptable and nothing more, with Samsung playing it ridiculously safe after the Note 7 fiasco.

So, the idea of a supercharged Note 9, which can outperform the Note 8 not just in terms of power and features, but also in battery longevity, too, really excites us and we increasingly can't wait to get our hands on the device.

Roll on, August…

Lead image credit: DBS DESIGNING