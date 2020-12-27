Samsung lines up foldable first to blast iPhone 13 with Galaxy Fold 3 Ultra

Samsung is set to release its vision of the definitive premium foldable smartphone, as rumours emerge that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be released alongside the superior Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ultra.

This news further confirms Samsung’s drive towards foldable flagships, in place of the soon to be discontinued Galaxy Note series, and arrives shortly after the previously rumoured Galaxy Z Fold Lite was dismissed in favour of the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip Lite .

RUMOR§ Z Fold 3USD 1980No S-Pen supportUTG 2nd Gen6.2"/7.5", slightly smaller displayUPC may not be included (if so punch hole or no inner camera) § Z Fold 3 UltraUSD 2880S-Pen supportFolding real glassDisplay size unknownUPC unknown§ Z Flip 3§ Z Flip 3 LiteDecember 23, 2020

Smartphone leaker cozyplanes , who previously shared news regarding a potential Galaxy Note 21 with an under-screen camera, posted key details about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ultra via Twitter.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ultra will feature real folding glass, rather than Samsung’s proprietary ultra-thin glass (UTG) which appeared on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and will continue to be used on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This could make the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ultra the most durable foldable smartphone on the market as UTG displays are known to not be as durable as their Gorilla Glass counterparts.

S-Pen support will be available on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ultra whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will not support it. This marks a continued streak of Samsung devices outside of the Galaxy Note series that will support the S-Pen, with the Samsung Galaxy 21 Ultra also shipping with the peripheral at some retailers.

These premium features will come at a premium cost, however, as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ultra will retail for $1,980 (approx. £1,460 / $AU2,600) and $2,880 (approx. £2,120 / $AU3,790) respectively. This suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will release for a similar price as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 did, and puts the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ultra as one of the most expensive smartphones on the market.

It hopefully won’t be long before the degree of truth in these rumours is revealed, as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumoured to be released in June 2021.