Stunning Samsung HMD Odyssey Microsoft Mixed Reality headset now official, out soon

Microsoft has announced the latest Mixed Reality Headset for its augmented reality experiences, this time from Samsung dubbed the HMD Odyssey.

The Microsoft Mixed Reality headset joins a host of others also recently announced including the Acer Mixed Reality Headset, Dell Visor , HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset and Lenovo Explorer.

The Microsoft Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will bring all the software smarts needed to support the Samsung HMD Odyssey allowing for true AR experiences.

The Samsung HMD Odyssey offers a 110-degree field of view on a 2,880 x 1,600 resolution OLED, built-in AKG headphones with dual array mics and onboard 6 point DOF inside-out position tracking. This also features a 90Hz refresh rate for the most realistic feel when moving.

All that should mean you simply need to plug the headset in and you’re ready to start enjoying a mixed reality experience, without the need to setup sensors in the room. Microsoft says you can go from opening the box to being setup ready in 10 minutes or less.

That means you can enjoy games, live concerts, sports and more with immersive mixed reality views. There will be apps from 20,000 titles that support the platform including games like Minecraft. You can even play movies in your own virtual theatre then open a browser on a second virtual screen.

The Samsung HMD Odyssey is available for pre-order now and will be released on 6 November for $500 (£377). This includes two motions controllers as part of the package.