Everything we know so far about the Samsung Gear S3 - it's probably launching today!

While Samsung has yet to officially reveal the Gear S3, the latest incarnation of its smartwatch range, there have been plenty of rumours in the mill in the runup to the official reveal later today in Berlin.

So do we know so far? Well, leaked photos suggest Samsung could be teaming up with luxury Swiss watchmaker de Grisogono on high-end versions of the Gear S3, with a steel face and a linked strap.

According to various unconfirmed sources, the Samsun Gear S3 will be arriving in three different flavours, including the the Gear S3 Explorer, the Gear S3 Classic and the Gear S3 Frontier.

The Gear S3 Explorer, for instance, will be purpotedly aimed at the more active among us, with a design and set of features geared towards fitness tracking and the like.

We also got a reported early look at the Gear S3 following adverts for a series of screen protectors via Walmart. The promo shots showed off the more high-end version of the smartwatch.

Reportedly once again running on a version of the Tizen operating system, the Gear S3 is also said to come with a barometer, integrated GPS sensors, an altimeter and a speedometer.

One of the most interesting rumours surrounds the subject of iOS connectivity. It might sound a little mad, but if the rumours do prove true you'll be able to control your Gear S3 with your iPhone of choice.

