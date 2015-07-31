Samsung's next smartwatch will be controlled by a fancy rotating bezel

Samsung's Gear A smartwatch has been rumoured for quite some time, and now the Korean firm has confirmed its existence and revealed a clever feature it's sporting.

Rumours of a round smartwatch from the firm have been around for a while, but this is the first time Samsung has officially recognised its existence in public after spilling the beans at its Tizen Developer Summit.

Samsung went on to reveal a round 360 x 360 resolution display (like the LG G Watch R and Watch Urbane) and fancy new interface controls which use a rotating bezel and a crown to interact with the smartwatch's menus.

The smartwatch runs on Tizen 2.3.1 OS, not Android Wear, and the moving bezel seems like an innovative new way to interact with your wrist companion.

With the Gear A running Tizen it's likely to only work with a handful of Samsung smartphones - ruling it out for owners of Sony, LG, HTC, Motorola and co.

Samsung has an Unpacked event scheduled for August 13 where we expect to see the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+, maybe that'll be the time we see the new smartwatch as well.

Will it be able to compete with the Apple Watch?

